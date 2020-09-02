Maha Al-Rumaihi, General Director of Tariq Bin Ziyad Elementary School, a member of Qatar Foundation, said in an interview with Al-Sharq: The 2020/2021 school year began at Tariq bin Ziyad Bilingual Primary School, a member of Qatar Foundation, with distance learning on August 23 and continued for a week and a half. The beginning of September, the beginning of blended learning, so that half of the students attend while the others follow the lesson through “SISO”, one of the most prominent electronic educational media, and indicated that the school’s number of students reached 325 students.

She added that the school hours began according to specific student lists by days, and e-learning was designed to maintain its continuity, taking into account that every student receives the full curriculum, noting that Qatar Foundation schools had remarkable success during the outbreak of the Corona epidemic last March, and the transition suddenly took place to e-learning.

She said: The school prepared its students for how to use technology through developed electronic platforms, which are considered a training phase for the students themselves, which made it easier for them to enter the current school year and thus raised their level of skills in dealing with electronic devices.

The cooperation of families with their children in e-learning contributed to the increase in students ’level and competence with technology, and this worked to activate the role of families’ participation with their children during the school day.

In the event that there are absentees from the electronic media, Mrs. Maha Al-Rumaihi confirmed that the integrated educational system is subject to continuous monitoring and monitoring of the school’s administrative and teaching staff.

She noted the allocation of a supervisor for psychological support to all students, along with a number of specialists and supervisors, in order to prepare students for the current situation, and urged families and parents to follow all new developments in the world of technology to enable them to communicate with their children during the study, and to adapt and adapt to the epidemic variables.

In the field of cooperation with the Ministry of Health, she said that the cooperation between the school and the health sector is very close, and the school applies all precautionary measures and preventive measures announced by the Ministry of Health in all its facilities, as the school is equipped with all educational and educational posters and brochures that explain the nature of the epidemic and how to deal with it.

Detailed preventive instructions were also distributed to parents on how to deal with their children regarding the epidemic, as well as teachers on how to deal with students in the classes, and supervisors during their interaction with students during the school day, most notably the application of social distancing, wearing gloves and masks constantly, and most importantly carrying parents to apply caution. Before entering the school to ensure that all safety standards are applied to students.

The school holds awareness sessions for employees and parents constantly, including a hypothetical social contract for families before the start of the study to clarify the mechanism of academic interaction with students and a full explanation of the school attendance system, curricula and the educational process in addition to introducing families to how to provide meals for children, which are provided through a special section for nutrition, which is subject to follow-up Continuous auditing and supervision.

She praised the response of families and parents to the school counseling sessions and the parents ’meetings that take place via the electronic space, which witnessed a remarkable turnout, unlike the parent councils meetings that a limited number of them attended before the epidemic.

She noted that registration will soon be announced for the new academic year 2021/2022, and the third grade of primary school will open for the 2021 academic year.