Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one among the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of over 250 outlets spread across 10 countries, organised a blood donation drive in association with Hamad Medical Corporation on December 26 near to their outlet at Grand Mall.

The initiative, hosted by the jeweller’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team, saw 70 donors, including 15 staff members participating.

Noufal Thadathil, zonal head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds – Qatar said, “We strive for the betterment of lives of the people in the areas of our operation. We are proud to be a part of this initiative and with the support of like-minded organisations like Hamad Medical Corporation, we would like to remind the residents of the country the role individuals can play in saving and improving human lives”.

The key focus areas of the CSR initiatives of Malabar Group are in the areas of health, education, women’s empowerment, housing and environment. The organisation ensures that a fixed percentage of its net profit is used for CSR activities every year and the charity projects of Malabar Gold & Diamonds have touched the lives of thousands of people.

