Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one among the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of over 250 outlets spread across 10 countries, has opened a new store on Fereej Al Nasr Street in Doha. This is the 14th store of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Qatar.

To celebrate the launch, the jewellery retailer has unveiled inaugural offers. Customers will get a guaranteed gold coin with QR3,000 worth gold jewellery purchase. Up to 50 gold coins can be won through Scratch N Win Coupons.

With diamond jewellery purchase, customers get a guaranteed cash back, with a chance to win up to 100% of the purchase via Scratch N Win Coupons. Customers can also avail the zero deduction offer on 22K (GCC) gold jewellery exchange. Above offers are exclusively available at the Fereej Al Nasr Street outlet until January 4, 2020.

Source:gulf-times.com