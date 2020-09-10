Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched the ‘Double Your Savings’ campaign in Qatar, offering the “best making charges” for customers.

The campaign will showcase an exclusive display of gold jewellery locally made at the manufacturing facilities of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Qatar.

The products will have the added assurance of Qatar Quality Mark, an initiative by the Qatar government to enhance the competitiveness of national goods in the local, regional and global markets. “It is an evidence of the efficiency and quality of the product, further supporting the company’s efforts to upgrade their products in accordance with the standards and specifications set in the country,” the leading jeweller said in a statement.

Customers will also have the opportunity to avail of zero deduction on the exchange of 22K (GCC) gold jewellery.

“The campaign is aimed at supporting the initiatives of the government and encouraging the usage of jewellery made at our local manufacturing facilities. This is in line with the efforts to improve the competency of national products, both in terms of quality and price. This campaign will ensure that our customers get to own their favourite jewellery for the best making charges,” said Santosh K, regional head – Qatar of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

“This exclusive campaign from the brand will showcase attractive jewellery, bound to captivate customers and suit their diverse tastes and preferences,” the statement added.

The offer will be valid until October 3 across all outlets of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Qatar.