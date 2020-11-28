Mall of Qatar announced the launch of great shopping deals, including unique promotional offers from more than 100 leading brands to choose from.

With something for everyone, the shopping deals will also incentivise shoppers via an unbeatable series of promotions and offers, with more than 50% discounts, buy two get one free, and offers with endless choice of brands.

The promotion covers special deals across wide range of fashion stores such as Bershka, Pull & Bear, Top Shop, H&M, New Yorker, Sacoor Brothers, DKNY, Abercombie & Fitch, and Salam Store.

Beauty & perfumes shoppers will also enjoy great discounts offered by popular brands such as Pari Gallery, The Body Shop, Debenhams, MAC, Beauty Gallery, and much more.

Various footwear and sports brands are also giving reductions such as Aldo, Foot Locker, Dune London, Crocs, Birkenstock, Steve Maden, Charles & Keith, Ecco, Kurt Geiger, Nike, Athelete’ co, Go Sports, and much more.

As for the home and décor shoppers, leading brands are offering further discounts, including Home r us, Dwell, Pottery Barn, Villeroy & Bosch, and much more with a range of fantastic offers that will cater to everyone during this promotion.

“We are confident that our shopping promotion special deals will further enrich the unique shopping experience that Mall of Qatar offers its shoppers.

Mall of Qatar always aims to create ‘win-win’ promotional campaigns that achieve success for its retail brands and reward their shoppers at the same time,” Mall of Qatar general manager Emile Sarkis said.

Taking advantage of the sales promotion, customers can leverage from the great deals to shop and get their coupons to take part in the current Shop & Win campaign.

Mall of Qatar visitors will need to buy a gift card of a minimum value of QR300 and shop later or spend QR 300 or more in any of the mall outlets to be eligible for the weekly raffle draw to win a car.

Also, customers who buy gifts card’s worth QR500 or spend QR500 or more will be entitled to participate in the grand prize raffle draw to win one of the two luxury cars on December 10 on the mall’s anniversary, and on December 18, on Qatar National Day.

Seven cars were delivered so far to the winners, and 13 more are still available until January 14, 2021.

