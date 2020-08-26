With the summer holiday coming to an end and the new academic year staring soon, Mall of Qatar (MoQ) stores have an extensive collection for parents to ensure a fresh and active school year ahead for their young ones.

The offerings by internationally recognised brands include bags, notebooks, paints, stationery, scientific and art supplies, in addition to the school supplies of schools, shoes, and attire, all in a one-stop destination for all the back-to-school essentials before the school bell rings.

“We are delighted to welcome parents at MoQ and offer an unparalleled collection of school supplies under one roof in a safe and comfortable environment. On this occasion, we wish the students an active year and joyful learning,” MoQ general manager Emile Sarkis said in a press statement. Stores at the mall are ready to showcase their latest and newest collections including Virgin Megastore, Pottery Barn Kids, Claire’s, Salam Stores, Aafaq Bookstore, Mosafer, Samsonite, Kipling and Tinc.

At the same time, the shopping experience is further enhanced by CenterPoint, L C Waikiki, among other stores that offers wide selection of international brands products and complemented by a vast collection of shoes from Athlete’s Co, offering a wide selection of leather soles and sports trainers.

Also, MoQ followers on social media have the chance to win valuable prizes every week, including a distinctive set of school collections from Virgin Megastore, Salam Stores, Pottery Barn Kids, and Samsonite.

Taking part in the competition is easy; followers need to give the right answer to weekly posted questions to get an opportunity to receive one of many prizes.

MoQ urges all visitors to follow the instructions at the entrances, to ensure the safety and health of visitors, employees, and tenants. All visitors entering the mall should show the green code on the Ehteraz app on their mobiles, wear masks, and always maintain social distancing.

Customers can also collect face masks and gloves from the customer services desks if required. Throughout the mall corridor and hallways, more than 70 hand sanitation stations have been installed, allowing visitors to sanitise their hands regularly. The mall also installed 80 handrails UV sanitisers to automatically disinfects the handrails of the escalators and protect customers while they shop and dine in the mall.

Stores at MoQ are open from Sunday to Wednesday between 10am and 10pm, from Thursday to Friday between 10am and midnight, and Saturday between 10am and 11pm.