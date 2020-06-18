In light of the recent decisions taken by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management regarding the gradual lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions, Mall of Qatar (MoQ) welcomed visitors and staff to its facilities as it re-opened more than 100 stores in the first phase.

The MoQ management assured the public that all the necessary measures have been taken based on the health and safety laws and the relevant instructions from the Qatar government.



MoQ has installed thermal cameras at entrances



MoQ is taking all the necessary precautions that guarantee the safety and health of our staff and shoppers alike



The safety of its staff, tenants, and shoppers are of utmost importance for MoQ, according to a statement. In addition to the appropriate measures, extra procedures have been implemented to ensure a smooth and comfortable return to its premises. “We are pleased to resume operations and happy to welcome visitors again to our mall to offer them a safe and convenient shopping experience. MoQ is taking all the necessary precautions that guarantee the safety and health of our staff and shoppers alike. We have implemented measures, including sanitisation, and encouraging customers touchless smart payment, which will ensure the safest possible shopping and lifestyle experience to all,” MoQ general manager Emile Sarkis said in a statement.

“In collaboration with our tenants, we always endeavour to provide the best solutions that cater to our customers’ needs. Together with the tenants, we are keen to offer our customers a healthy and safe place to shop and have a peaceful journey while shopping,” Sarkis said.

MoQ is conducting regular comprehensive deep cleaning and sanitising for the whole mall to maintain stringent hygiene at all times. In Phase I which started on June 15, more than 100 stores opened their doors in different categories, including fashion, perfume, cosmetics, watches, accessories, electronics and others. With its slogan ‘Welcome Back, We Missed You’, MoQ started an awareness campaign on its social media platforms that educates shoppers on the best way to follow safe shopping.

Instructions are installed at the entrances and throughout the mall to remind the public about the distances that must be observed and to sanitise their hands regularly. All visitors entering the mall should show the green code on Ehteraz app on their mobile phones, wear masks, and always maintain social distancing. The mall also conducted a comprehensive and meticulous cleaning and sanitisation to the exterior and interior areas.

Thermal cameras have been installed at the entrances to ensure that all visitors are in good health and do not have any symptoms.

Throughout the mall corridor and hallways, hand sanitation stations are also installed. MoQ urged all visitors to follow the instructions at the entrances and assures the public that the safety and health of visitors, employees, and tenants remain their top priority.

The re-opened stores are taking the necessary mesaures to ensure the 30% capacity limit and monitor the number of visitors inside the shops at all times.