*Malls to operate at less than 50% of its regular capacity

* Gaming centres, amusement parks, cinemas to remain closed

* Restaurants inside malls allowed deliveries and takeaways only

*Outlets at ‘souqs’ and street markets to resume operations

All retail outlets in malls and commercial centres will be allowed to resume their activities from Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has said.However, gaming centres, amusement parks, skating arenas, prayer rooms and cinemas will remain closed.Restaurants operating inside malls and commercial centres are allowed to deliver to home addresses, or hand over orders at the restaurant only, the ministry has said.Also, any artistic, cultural or recreational activities at malls and commercial centres are prohibited.It has also been decided that all commercial outlets will be allowed to resume their operations at the following street markets from Wednesday: the Gold Souq, Souq Al Ali, Souq Waqif – Doha, Souq Al Wakra, Al Gharafa Market, Al Sailiya Central Market and the Thursday & Friday Market, according to the MoCI.The ministry Monday announced the details of the second stage of the gradual lifting of restrictions on malls, shopping centres and street markets in the country.The decision is “in line with the previous decisions and measures adopted by Qatar to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents, and to limit the spread of Covid-19”, the MoCI said.

Malls, commercial centres and street markets must adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures outlined by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs, and comply with the following guidelines: