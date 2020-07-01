*Malls to operate at less than 50% of its regular capacity
* Gaming centres, amusement parks, cinemas to remain closed
* Restaurants inside malls allowed deliveries and takeaways only
*Outlets at ‘souqs’ and street markets to resume operations
* Gaming centres, amusement parks, cinemas to remain closed
* Restaurants inside malls allowed deliveries and takeaways only
*Outlets at ‘souqs’ and street markets to resume operations
All retail outlets in malls and commercial centres will be allowed to resume their activities from Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has said.
However, gaming centres, amusement parks, skating arenas, prayer rooms and cinemas will remain closed.
Restaurants operating inside malls and commercial centres are allowed to deliver to home addresses, or hand over orders at the restaurant only, the ministry has said.
Also, any artistic, cultural or recreational activities at malls and commercial centres are prohibited.
It has also been decided that all commercial outlets will be allowed to resume their operations at the following street markets from Wednesday: the Gold Souq, Souq Al Ali, Souq Waqif – Doha, Souq Al Wakra, Al Gharafa Market, Al Sailiya Central Market and the Thursday & Friday Market, according to the MoCI.
The ministry Monday announced the details of the second stage of the gradual lifting of restrictions on malls, shopping centres and street markets in the country.
The decision is “in line with the previous decisions and measures adopted by Qatar to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents, and to limit the spread of Covid-19”, the MoCI said.
However, gaming centres, amusement parks, skating arenas, prayer rooms and cinemas will remain closed.
Restaurants operating inside malls and commercial centres are allowed to deliver to home addresses, or hand over orders at the restaurant only, the ministry has said.
Also, any artistic, cultural or recreational activities at malls and commercial centres are prohibited.
It has also been decided that all commercial outlets will be allowed to resume their operations at the following street markets from Wednesday: the Gold Souq, Souq Al Ali, Souq Waqif – Doha, Souq Al Wakra, Al Gharafa Market, Al Sailiya Central Market and the Thursday & Friday Market, according to the MoCI.
The ministry Monday announced the details of the second stage of the gradual lifting of restrictions on malls, shopping centres and street markets in the country.
The decision is “in line with the previous decisions and measures adopted by Qatar to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents, and to limit the spread of Covid-19”, the MoCI said.
Malls, commercial centres and street markets must adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures outlined by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs, and comply with the following guidelines:
* Allowing shoppers on the premises only after checking the colour code on the Ehteraz app. Only ‘Green’ code holders are to be allowed in.* Barring people not wearing a medical mask, and compelling visitors to wear one throughout their time at the mall.* Checking and measuring the body temperature of workers and visitors upon arrival at the mall, and not allowing individuals with a temperature higher than 38C to enter the premises.* Providing hand sanitisers across mall facilities.* Reminding visitors to maintain a safe distance of 2m from other individuals at all times.* Operating at less than 50% of the mall’s regular capacity.* Reducing the number of parking spaces available to visitors to 50%.* Barring smoking at mall entrances and removing all containers designated for cigarette waste.* Preventing the gathering of visitors and limousine or taxi drivers at the entrance to malls.
Shops and retail outlets operating inside malls, commercial centres and street markets shall comply with the following measures:
* Continuously measure the body temperature of the outlet’s staff, isolate employees who exhibit symptoms and inform the authorities concerned to take the necessary precautions and health measures in this regard.* Abide by the decision to allow employees aged 60 years and above, in addition to pregnant women and staff with chronic diseases, to work remotely.* Place safe distancing stickers on the store’s floor.* Allow customers to enter retail outlets only according to the store’s capacity. Only one individual is allowed per 9sqm.* Encourage customers to pay using credit cards rather than cash.* Continuously sterilise all of the outlet’s facilities, including administrative offices, warehouses, employee housing and affiliated transportation facilities.
The decision comes into effect Wednesday and may be subject to amendments and updates according to the latest developments in this regard. Any violation of this decision will be subject to legal accountability and procedures, the MoCI has said.
The ministry has stressed that the success of each stage of the comprehensive plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions depends on the adherence o
The ministry has stressed that the success of each stage of the comprehensive plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions depends on the adherence o