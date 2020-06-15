* Gaming centers, amusement parks, skateboard arenas, prayer rooms and cinemas will remain closed

* Those under 12 years and above 60 are barred from entering malls

* Parking spaces for visitors to be reduced by 50%

* Only ‘Green’ code holders on Ehteraz app will be allowed in

* Malls to operate at less than 30% of their capacity

* Malls and shopping centers to remain closed on weekends

Malls and shopping centers will be allowed to operate from 8 am to 8 pm from Monday, when the first phase of lifting Covid-19 restrictions begins, but these businesses will remain closed on Fridays and Saturdays.This was announced by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry through a notification Saturday, in line with the previous decisions and measures adopted by Qatar to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents and to limit the spread of Covid-19.The four-phase lifting of restrictions begins on June 15, followed by the second stage on July 1, the third on August 1 and the fourth and final on September 1.According to the MoCI notification on the “first stage of the gradual lifting of restrictions on malls and shopping centers”, the businesses allowed to resume operations and the conditions applicable to them are:* Partial opening of some shops in commercial centers, provided the outlet’s floor space is not less than 300sqm.* Restaurants that deliver to home addresses or hand over orders at the restaurant, while prohibiting customers from dining in.* Shops selling sweets, ice cream, cakes, pastries, honey, and dates.Gaming centers, amusement parks, skateboard arenas, prayer rooms, and cinemas will remain closed, the notification states. This decision also prohibits any artistic, cultural, or recreational activities at malls and commercial centers.Malls and shopping centers have to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures outlined by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs, and shall comply with the following guidelines:* Allowing shoppers onto the premises only after checking the color code on the Ehteraz app. Only ‘Green’ code holders are allowed in.* Barring people not wearing a medical mask and compelling visitors to wear one throughout their time at the mall.* Barring individuals under the age of 12, and those aged 60 and above, from entering the mall.* Measuring the body temperature of workers and visitors at all entrances and preventing those with temperatures above 38C from entering the mall.* Providing hand sanitizers across mall facilities.* Educating visitors to maintain a safe distance of no less than 2m from other individuals.* Reducing the number of parking spaces available to visitors by 50%.* Operating at less than 30% of the mall’s regular capacity.* Barring smoking at mall entrances and removing all containers designated for cigarette waste.* Preventing the gathering of visitors and limousine/taxi drivers at the entrance to the mallShops and retail outlets operating inside malls and shopping centers have to comply with the following measures:* Continuously measure the body temperature of the outlet’s staff, isolate employees who exhibit symptoms, and inform the authorities concerned to take the necessary precautions and health measures in this regard.* Abide by the decision to allow employees aged 60 years and above, in addition to pregnant women and staff with chronic diseases, to work from remotely.* Place safe-distancing stickers on the store’s floor.* Allow customers to enter retail outlets only according to the store’s capacity. Only one individual is allowed per 9sqm.* Encourage customers to pay using credit cards rather than using cash.* Continuously sterilize all of the outlet’s facilities, including administrative offices, warehouses, employee housing, and affiliated transportation facilities.

The decision comes into effect Monday and may be subject to amendments and updates according to the latest developments in this regard. Any violation of the decision will subject perpetrators to legal accountability and procedures.

The MoCI has stressed that the success of each stage of the comprehensive plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions depends on the adherence of all citizens and residents to the required precautionary and preventive measures.