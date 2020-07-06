Mr. Manea Ajami Al-Otaibi, acting director of the Training Department at the Institute of Public Administration at the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, said that distance training will continue for a period of 3 months, as it is scheduled to end next August and 157 training programs will be implemented in various fields that are consistent with the training plan of the Institute , And meets requirements for linking training to a career path. He added in an exclusive interview for Al-Sharq that more training programs will be offered during the coming months of this year, pointing out that during the year 2021 more training programs will be launched remotely and after life returns to normal, distance training will be available with traditional training.

Al-Otaibi stressed that 30 programs were implemented during June and 63 programs during July and 64 programs will be implemented during the month of August with the participation of about 1570 trainees, indicating that the Institute’s plan for 2021 includes a mix of programs that are implemented in the traditional way and distance training programs during the morning and evening periods And the plan for the year 2021 will include training programs that will be offered for the first time. The institute is also working on reviewing and updating training bags and developing training halls.

Al-Otaibi said: During the next stage, the institute will focus on mixing and combining training in training rooms and distance training, and will offer training programs for typical jobs.

He added: There is a daily follow-up by the institute’s management of the conduct of distance training programs, and there are daily tests for the trainees and an evaluation at the end of each program, indicating that registration for the remote training programs is done through the trainee portal from a resource system and the employees associated with their destinations can register directly at Training programs.

As for employees in entities that do not implement a resource system, registration is through the Training Officer in the Human Resources Department.

157 training programs

Tell us about the institute’s new training plan for distance training programs?

Given the conditions that accompanied the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19) and the consequent cessation of training at the Institute of Public Administration to avoid congestion and achieve the principle of social divergence, so that the training process does not stop, and in order to keep abreast of developments and deal with challenges, a series of training programs has been launched Distance from June 2020, the three-month plan of June, July and August of 2020 included a total of 157 training programs in various fields that are consistent with the institute’s training plan, and meets requirements for linking training to the career path. More programs will be launched during the coming months of 2020, as the plan for training programs for the months of September – December 2020 will be announced. During the year 2021, more training programs will be launched remotely, which means that during the coming period and after life returns to normal, training will be done remotely Available with traditional training.

Monthly training plan

What have you done to achieve remote training?

Coordination and cooperation has taken place with the relevant departments of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, where it was decided to use the Microsoft Times program to implement remote training programs. At the same time, a monthly plan for the programs to be implemented remotely was prepared, and invitations were sent to staff to register for the programs through Mawred. This means that to participate in the distance training programs, a government email for the employee is required in the training portal within the Mawared System. Instructions for registration and participation in programs have also been sent, and an introductory film with details of registration and participation in programs has been published remotely.

In a parallel context, the Institute’s training experts were trained in the implementation of distance training, interaction was emphasized in the training, and it was emphasized that the registration process should be easy and simple without complication.

Register for programs

How to register for remote training programs?

Registration is through the trainee portal from a resource system, and employees associated with their destinations can directly register resources in training programs. As for employees in entities that do not apply a resource system, registration is done through the training officer in the Human Resources Department.

Note that employees can participate in programs through computers or even a smart phone, and whoever wishes to participate in the training program must have a government work email in a resource system and participants must adhere to the participation and attendance instructions.

10 trainees in the program

How many employees are subject to these programs?

To ensure the quality of training, and given the nature of distance training programs, and to achieve the greatest degree of interaction and participation by the trainees, it was decided that the number of participants in one training program should not exceed 10 trainees.

157 programs

How many programs will be implemented during the e-training period?

A three-month plan has been developed for the year 2020, during which a total of 157 programs will be implemented, with 30 programs implemented during June, 63 programs during July, and 64 programs during August. This means that we expect about 1570 trainees to participate during the three months of June, July and August. What concerns us here is quality, not quantity, so the focus is on the interaction of the trainees during the programs with a move away from the lecture style. The programs also include individual and group exercises, with exercises at the end of each training day, and an evaluation of the end of the training program to measure the extent of learning and benefit.

Experts and specialists

How were the trainers chosen to implement the plan?

Initially, the institute’s training experts were trained and trained to use the Microsoft Teams program. During the next stage, Qatari trainers will be given an opportunity to collaborate with the institute due to the increase in the number of training programs.

Annual plan

What are the new plans and programs for the Institute of Public Administration?

The institute has an annual training plan, starting from January and ending in December of each year, and the institute will continue to implement its training plan, and will work in parallel to continue to implement distance training programs, where the institute for the year 2021 will include a mix of programs that are implemented in the way Traditional and distance training programs during the morning and evening periods, and the plan of 2021 will include training programs that are offered for the first time. The institute also works to review and update training packages, and works to develop training rooms.

Training Program Evaluation

How will success of remote training be evaluated?

There is a daily follow-up by the institute’s management of the conduct of distance training programs, and there are daily tests for the trainees, and there is an evaluation at the end of each program by the trainees, and there are periodic meetings between the trainers and the management of the institute to evaluate and present any problems and solve them, so evaluation is a continuous periodic process in which all parties participate .

Future plans,

tell us about the plans and programs that the Institute will implement during the next stage?

During the next phase, the institute will focus on mixing and combining training in the training rooms with distance training. It will also focus on offering training programs for typical jobs such as programs for employees of internal audit departments, human resources, planning and quality, administrative and financial affairs, international cooperation, information systems, secretarial, office management, and others.