The activities of the 11th International Falcon Festival ‘Marmi Championship’ continued to draw good crowds yesterday at Sabkat Marmi in Sealine. Enthusiasts attended various rounds of the competitions. The festival that began on January 1 is organised by the Qatar Al Qannas Society under the patronage of HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani. It will continue until February 1.

“The festival witnessed strong competitions and has grabbed attention,” according to a statement. Ali bin Khatam al-Muhshadi, chairman of Qatar Al Qannas Society and the organising committee, thanked the participants, spectators and tournament officials for making it a success. He noted that the festival has helped the country preserve its tradition and falconers improve their skills in training the birds. The Marmi Championship is one of the important events that highlight the cultural interests of Qataris by throwing light on the local heritage through various shows and competitions. This year’s registration recorded a huge turnout of falconers, including 40 from Kuwait. The competitions are held in local and international categories.

