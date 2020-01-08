Organisers of the International Falcon Festival ‘Marmi Championship’ have praised the competitors’ commitment to making the event a success.

Miteb Mubarak al-Qahtani, chairman of the Marmi Festival Committees, expressed his satisfaction in the successful progress of the championship in the first week.

He lauded the competitors and the Ministry of Municipality and Environment.

The festival that started on January 1 at Sabkat Marmi in Sealine is organised by the Qatar Al Qannas Society under the patronage of HE Shiekh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani. It will continue until February 1.

Al-Qahtani said the festival, in it’s first week, witnessed massive turnout of spectators who included residents and tourists.

All services and facilities are in place for the spectators and competitors.

The Marmi Championship is one of the important events that highlight the cultural credentials of Qataris by throwing light on the local heritage through various shows and competitions.

This year’s registration also recorded a huge turnout of falconers, including 40, who registered for various competitions. The competitions are held in local and international categories.

A patrolling team has been also deployed by the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) in order to secure the venue and premises.

Lieutenant Hamad Abdullah al-Kuwari said the Lekhwiya personnel works during the morning and evening sessions and and hold regular patrols.

Source:gulf-times.com