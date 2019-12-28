The 11th International Falcon Festival ‘Marmi Championship’, organised by Qatar Al Gannas Society under the patronage of HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, will run from January 1 to February 1.

The festival, being held at Sabkat Marmi in Sealine will be attended by falconers from Qatar and Kuwait, according to a statement from the organisers.

The registration for the championship is closed after a record turnout of falconers, including 40 from Kuwait, according to Ali bin Khatam al-Muhshadi, chairman of Qatar Al Gannas Society and chairman of the organising committee.

Ali Sultan al-Hamidi, a member of the organising committee, said all preparations for the smooth conduct of the festival, are complete.

Source:gulf-times.com