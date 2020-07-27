The Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Marzouq Al-Ghanem, affirmed that the health condition of His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is “very reassuring.”

Al-Ghanim was quoted by the Kuwaiti National Assembly account as saying: “The news we have received regarding the health of His Highness the Prince is very reassuring and we ask God to speed up his recovery and return to his homeland and people soon.”

The Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly thanked the American Ambassador in Kuwait, saying: I conveyed to the American Ambassador the appreciation of the Kuwaiti Parliament for the American presidency and the United States of America sending the medical presidency plane to transport His Highness the Emir of the country and all the support and aid they provided, whether cadres or medical teams.

On Thursday, His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait arrived in the United States of America, in a stable health condition, to complete the treatment, according to the Kuwait News Agency.