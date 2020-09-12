Al-Gharafa camels, led by Al-Madammar Salem bin Amer Al-Madhoushi, presented a wonderful and distinctive performance that won the admiration of the fans of the race, yesterday, on the eighth day of the first local race, where the slogans of their Highnesses and Excellencies the sheikhs competed in a fierce competition for the laws of 8 rounds for the age of the folds from the 5 km point.

Al-Shaar Al-Jarfawi ended the main first half assigned to the virgin through “Mahmia”, which created, enjoyed and stole the victory with a time of “7.50.89” minutes

Whereas, “Mashkour” with the slogan Al-Adaam (Hajin Al-Sheehaniya) dominated the course of affairs in the Al-Thanaya Al-Qa’dan race with ease under the leadership of Al-Mudhamir Prince Jarallah bin Muhammad bin Aqil, where “Thankful” interrupted the race in a time of 7.56.9 minutes, and the results of the rest were The runs are as follows:

As for the third round, Bakkar was in favor of Al-Gharafa camels through the adventure of “7.45.25” minutes, and in the fourth round of Al-Qa’dan, a “bareer” won by Hajin Al-Mirqab with a time of “7.49.59” minutes, and on the fifth, Bakkar was crowned with “Sabya” of Al-Mirqab also at a time The amount of “7.53.61” minutes, and in the sixth session a seat “enough”, the king of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad bin Khalid Al Thani, with a time of “7.51.83” minutes, and in the seventh session “Ajaib” for the Al-Gharafa camel with a time of “7.44.73” minutes, and the eighth session And the last, the “cautious” king, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad bin Khalid Al Thani, with a time of “7.55.27.” Accurate.