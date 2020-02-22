The Al Khor Family Park witnessed huge crowds Friday, the first Friday after the reopening of the park, as people from around Qatar thronged the site to spend their weekend. The revamped park was opened to the public on February 16. Among the chief attractions at the park are a zoo, a wide range of animals and birds, a train ride, various kinds of trees and plants and play areas. Long queues of people waiting to enter the park were witnessed Friday along with similarly big queues of vehicles on roads leading to the site. PICTURES: Shaji Kayamkulam

