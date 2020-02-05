Masskar Hypermarket and Zarabi Department Store are celebrating their ninth anniversary at Wathnan Mall.

The celebration, which began on February 1, continues until February 7.

In a “one-of-its-kind” promotion at Masskar Hypermarket, the retailer is offering customers a QR50 gift voucher for every purchase of QR500.

The voucher can be redeemed at Zarabi Department Store.

Masskar Hypermarket is also offering a gift card worth QR50 for every purchase worth QR500.

The gift card can be used for games and rides in the Wathnan Fun City.

Also, as part of the celebration, Zarabi Department Store has relaunched the “Half back Promotion”, which will guarantee customers “half-back return” (QR100 for every QR200) for all purchases of garments, footwear, ladies’ bags and jewellery.

Source:gulf-times.com