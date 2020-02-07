Tribune News Network

Doha

McDonald’s Qatar will be conducting a mini football tournament and various other activities at its outlets from February 7 as part of celebrating Qatar’s National Sport Day and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Children and adults will have plenty to engage in, including receiving training from a professional football coach. Families will be able to enjoy a lot of fun-filled activities like face-painting, colouring and other games.

Children and teens will be eligible to participate in the main football event to be held on National Sport Day (February 11) at McDonald’s Al Sadd branch from 5pm to 8pm.

McDonalds Qatar has been celebrating the National Sport Day with great pride, with the main objective being promotion of a healthy lifestyle among Qatar’s population.

Ghada Kamal, marketing manager of McDonald’s Qatar, said, “We have always taken pride in celebrating National Sport Day and each year it is an occasion for us to live up to the objective of promoting a healthy lifestyle among the population. With football being followed passionately in Qatar and the region, we aim to provide kids and teens with an atmosphere of the sport to take part in with a competitive spirit, and with their families around to cheer them.

“McDonald’s Qatar wishes all our patrons a great sports week ahead and an engaging and delightful National Sport Day in advance.”

It is McDonald’s endeavour to ensure that every patron gets to experience the fun of playing the most popular sport in the country, which is football, catering kids and teens to participate in this fun activity which will be open for everyone. All they have to do is to register before the main celebration to be held at McDonalds Al Sadd on February 11, said a press statement from McDonald’s.

McDonald’s will have a life-size bouncy soccer field for the main event. Every three successful goal strikes will win a ‘player’ a prize.

Registrations will be open from February 7 to 10 and can be done throughout the day at McDonald’s outlets in Markhiya, Al Sadd, Airport, Woqod Al Rayyan, Barwa Village, Town Center, Al Aziziya and 01 Mall.

