The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) has decided to suspend services of processing profession change and work permit through Government Service Complexes.

The suspension, according to a tweet by MADLSA, will come into effect from August 23.

The services could be availed through the ministry’s website, the Tweet said.

The services are available here https://www.adlsa.gov.qa/ar/ADLSA/services/e-services.