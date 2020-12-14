a

Increase font Decrease font

The joint committee formed by the Public Services and Utilities Committee and the Internal and External Affairs Committee of the Shura Council held a meeting today, headed by its Rapporteur, His Excellency Mr. Muhammad bin Mahdi Al-Ahbabi.

During the meeting, the committee continued to study the general discussion request submitted by a number of council members regarding the transfer of the workplace and travel without notice to the expatriate workers and decided to complete its study at its next meeting.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY