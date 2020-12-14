The joint committee formed by the Public Services and Utilities Committee and the Internal and External Affairs Committee of the Shura Council held a meeting today, headed by its Rapporteur, His Excellency Mr. Muhammad bin Mahdi Al-Ahbabi.

During the meeting, the committee continued to study the general discussion request submitted by a number of council members regarding the transfer of the workplace and travel without notice to the expatriate workers and decided to complete its study at its next meeting.