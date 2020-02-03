Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, has introduced the A-Class Sedan at the Mercedes-Benz showroom on Salwa Road, it was announced yesterday. The A-Class Sedan is the seventh model in the Mercedes-Benz range of compact cars along with the C, E and S-Class.

With the addition of the A-Class Sedan, Mercedes-Benz has more premium saloon competence than most other manufacturers, according to a statement.

The new A-Class Sedan has the proportions of a dynamic and compact saloon car with short front and rear overhangs. The interior is completely redefined with its modern, avant-garde look.

Mercedes-Benz has taken a completely new approach, revolutionising the compact class from the inside with a new feeling of spaciousness.

The new A-Class Sedan features the completely new MBUX — Mercedes-Benz User Experience multimedia system, featuring, depending on the specification, the high-resolution Widescreen Cockpit with touchscreen operation of the media display, the navigation display with augmented reality technology plus intelligent voice control with natural speech recognition, which is activated with the keyword “Hey Mercedes”. The new A-Class Sedan is fitted with some of the highest levels of active safety in its segment, with functions adopted from the S Class. It is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations and equipped with driving assistance systems.

The expanded Active Brake Assist, which comes standard, can effectively help to mitigate the consequences of rear-end collisions with slower-moving, stopping or stationary vehicles ahead, and even with crossing pedestrians and cyclists, or prevent them altogether.

Active Lane Keeping Assist (also standard) is able to warn the driver by means of pulsed vibrations in the steering wheel when the vehicle is unintentionally drifting out of its lane at speeds between 60 and 200kph. If the vehicle passes over a solid line, it can pull the vehicle back into lane by applying the brakes on one side.

In the case of a dotted line, such intervention takes place only when there is a danger of collision with a vehicle in the adjacent lane (including danger from oncoming traffic). Pre-Safe Plus can recognise an imminent rear-end collision and firmly apply the brakes of the stationary vehicle, minimising the risk of injuries by reducing the forward jolt caused by an impact from the rear.

The new A-Class Sedan was developed at the new Technology Centre for Vehicle Safety.

The design of the vehicle structures incorporates findings from research into real accidents.

Active Parking Assist with Parktronic assists the driver when searching for a parking space and when entering or leaving parallel or end-on parking spaces in both forward and reverse direction.

With the Multibeam LED headlamps, the control units calculate the ideal lighting configuration within milliseconds and the road is precisely and brightly illuminated.

The A-Class Sedan has five engines available, two of which combined with 4MATIC all-wheel drive: All A-Class Sedan engines adhere to the Euro 6d TEMP limits and are efficient, powerful and versatile.

The engine line-up at launch: a 200 (120 kW/163 hp, 250 Nm); with 7G dual-clutch transmission (fuel consumption combined 5.4-5.2 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 124-119 g/km); and a 250 (165 kW/224 hp, 350 Nm); with 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission (fuel consumption combined 6.3-6.1 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 143-139g/km).

Source:gulf-times.com