Message from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Minister of Foreign Relations of Paraguay

Asuncion – Qena:

His Excellency Mr. Euclides Acevedo, Minister of Foreign Relations of the Republic of Paraguay, received a written message from His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, related to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was delivered by Mr. Saeed bin Hamad Al Marri, Chargé d’Affairs to the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Paraguay, during his meeting today with the Minister of Foreign Relations of Paraguay.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Ali Rashid Al Shafi, Second Secretary of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Paraguay.