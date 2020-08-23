Wagner Ribeiro, Neymar da Silva’s agent, does not rule out the joining of Cristiano Ronaldo, or Lionel Messi, to his client at Paris Saint-Germain, to form the most exciting team in history.

“Neymar is happy, and I think he will stay in Paris Saint-Germain for at least another two years. Today, without any doubt, Messi has moved to Paris Saint-Germain,” Ribeiro said in statements carried by the Spanish newspaper AS, commenting on the possibility of Neymar’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain. German is easier than Neymar’s return to FC Barcelona, ​​”in which the Brazilian spent four successful seasons between 2013 and 2017, before joining Paris Saint-Germain in a record deal valued at about 222 million euros.

Messi’s future in Barcelona has come into question in recent months, as he is frustrated with the way the club is run, and the team’s humiliating loss to Bayern Munich has increased 2-8 in the Champions League, speculation about the fate of the “flea” and his next destination if he leaves the team. Catalan.

As for Ronaldo, it has been reported recently that he wants to leave Juventus in order to join Paris Saint-Germain, and Italian media have reported that Juventus will sell the Portuguese star to get rid of his huge salary.