QNA/Doha

Department of Meteorology Wednesday warned of strong wind at most places during daytime. In its daily weather report, the Met Dept said weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will be hot during daytime with slight dust to blowing dust at some places at times, and mild by night.

Offshore, it will be slightly dusty to dusty at times, the report added, warning of strong and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 15 to 25 knot, gusting to 30 knot at some places daytime.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 18 to 25 knot, gusting to 32 knot at times.

Visibility will be 4 to 8/3km or less at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 5 to 8 feet rises to 11 feet at times.