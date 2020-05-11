Weather inshore until 6pm on Monday will be hot daytime with scattered clouds and slight dust to blowing dust at some places, mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind at most places during daytime.

Offshore, it will be slight dusty to dusty with scattered clouds, the report added, warning of strong and high seas.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northerly 15 to 25 knot, gusting to 32 knot at some places daytime.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 18 to 25 knot, gusting to 35 knot at times.

Visibility will be 4 to 8/3km or less at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 5 to 8 feet rises to 12 feet at times.Last updated: May 11 2020 12:00 PM