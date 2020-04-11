Weather inshore until 6pm on Saturday will be hot with partly cloudy skies and blowing dust at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind expected over most areas and poor horizontal visibility at times. There is a weak chance of rain too at places.

Offshore, it will be cloudy and dusty to partly cloudy later with chance of scattered rain that can be thundery, the report added, warning of strong wind with high sea and expected thundery rain by evening.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 15 to 25 knot, gusting to 40 knot at places.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly 18 to 25 knot, gusting to 34 knot at places at times.

Visibility will be 4 to 8 kilometer, reaches 2 kilometers or places at times

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 5 to 8 feet, rises to 12 feet at some places at times.