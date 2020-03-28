QNA/Doha

Weather inshore until 6pm Saturday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain which can be thundery at some places and times with blowing dust at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain and strong wind at some places at times.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times , the report added, warning of strong wind, high sea and thundery rains at some places.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 12 to 22 KT, gusting to 35 KT during thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly to northeasterly 12 to 23 KT, gusting to 36 KT at times.

Visibility will be 4 to 8 KM, 3 KM or less at some places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 FT, rises to 5 FT at times. Offshore, it will be 3 to 7 FT, rises to 13 FT at times.