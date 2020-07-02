The Meteorological Department has warned against seeing a low horizontal in some areas, expecting the weather to be until six o’clock in the evening, day and night with light dust in some areas and relatively hot at night .. In the sea, the weather is accompanied by light fog sometimes with an opportunity of fog in some areas.

The winds will be on the north-eastern coast to easterly at a speed ranging between 5 and 15 knots with gusts of up to 18 knots on some areas during the day .. In the sea, the wind will be northeasterly to southeasterly 6 and 16 knots with gusts of up to 21 knots that will sometimes turn north evening.

Horizontal visibility ranges from 4 to 8 km, and decreases to 3 km or less in some areas initially.

And the height of the waves on the coast ranges between one foot and three feet and rises to 4 feet sometimes .. In the sea two feet to 4 feet and rises to 6 feet sometimes.

The maximum expected temperature in Doha (38) degrees Celsius.

The tidal dates are as follows:

Doha: The highest tide is at 3:30 pm in the afternoon … and the lowest tide at 8:28 am.

Al-Wakra: Highest tide at 5:00 pm in the afternoon and lowest islands at 8:00 pm in the morning.

Mesaieed: The highest tide is at 5:19 pm .. and the lowest islands at 9:42 am.

Al Khor: The highest tide is in the second 43 minutes at noon … and the lowest islands at eight and 5 minutes in the morning.

Al-Ruwais: The highest tide is in the second 56 minutes at noon … and the lowest islands at 8:00 in the morning.

Dukhan: The highest tide is at 7 and 4 minutes in the morning … and the lowest islands at one and 21 minutes at noon.

The sun sets around God Almighty, at six and 28 minutes.