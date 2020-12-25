The Meteorological Department warned of strong winds expected in most areas at the beginning on the coast, and strong winds and high waves at sea, expecting that the weather will be tonight, and until six o’clock in the morning tomorrow / Saturday /, cold at night with scattered clouds and light dust with some The regions are sometimes on the coast, and in the sea, the weather is accompanied by separate clouds.

The winds on the coast will be northwesterly at a speed ranging between 10 and 20 knots with gusts reaching 28 knots in some areas at the beginning, dropping to between 8 and 18 knots in the evening..At the sea, the winds will be northwesterly at a speed ranging between 16 and 26 knots, with gusts reaching To 35 knots sometimes.

The horizontal visibility ranges from 4 to 8 km.

The height of the waves at the coast ranges between 2 and 4 feet, rising to 5 feet sometimes … and at sea between 5 and 9 feet, they rise to 12 feet sometimes.

The lowest expected temperature in Doha is 17 degrees Celsius.

The times of the ebb and flow are as follows:

Doha: The highest tide is at 3:36 pm, and the lowest tide is at 8:38 pm.

Mesaieed: The highest tide is at 5:47 in the morning … and the lowest tide is at 9:33 in the evening.

Al Khor: The highest tide is at 1:59 minutes at night … and the lowest ebb at 7-7 minutes in the evening.

Al-Ruwais: The highest tide is at 51 minutes at night, and the lowest ebb at 8:00 pm.

Dukhan: The highest tide is at 7:29 in the evening, and the lowest ebb at 1:16 at night.

The sun rises tomorrow, by the grace of God Almighty, at six and 17 minutes.