The Doha Metro is preparing to restart the service next September, and employees have been trained to apply precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, in addition to continuing to sterilize surfaces that are frequently used by passengers, and thermal scanners have been installed to check passengers, and 18,000 posters for social distancing have been placed. Through the network, the “Rail” company earlier announced the date of the Doha Metro will return to work again within the fourth phase, which is expected to start next month.