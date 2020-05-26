Noam Galai/Getty Images

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is set to offer Mike Tyson more than $20 million to come out of retirement and compete in a fight for the organization, according to Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting.

“I think I know what we need to do to make this thing happen,” BKFC President David Feldman said.

The company offered the 53-year-old $20 million earlier this month, but its next attempt will include more money as well as charitable donations.

The former world heavyweight champion last competed in an official boxing match in 2005, but he has returned to training and posted videos of his sessions online:

“He hasn’t hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn’t expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old,” trainer Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani (via Steve Kim of ESPN.com).

Tyson hasn’t revealed his plans for an upcoming fight but noted on Young Money Radio there are plenty of options.

“We got so many guys that want to do this,” he said, via Complex. “We’re in calls—we’re doing business with guys you ain’t even going to believe the names when the names come out.”

MMA star Tito Ortiz told TMZ Sports he has been contacted by Tyson, while Evander Holyfield also reportedly is considering a third bout with the legendary fighter, per TMZ.

Feldman told Marrocco MMA legend Wanderlei Silva is another potential opponent.