Millions of workers face jobless benefits cliff with lifeline set to expire

With a historically high number of individuals pushed out of work, states are already struggling to pay regular unemployment benefits. Forced to take loans from a federal trust fund, several states may be facing a cliff of their own.

Twenty-one states have borrowed a total of some $36 billion from the Treasury Department, according to the most recent data. Though those states have not yet been required to pay interest on the loans, they are slated to start on Jan. 1 — and may soon be forced to start cutting costs.

“If you put the states in a big financial bind on [unemployment insurance], they immediately start pulling back access,” said Morna Miller, staff director of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support. “Because the only way that they have, if they’re out of money, to pay benefits is to make it harder for people to apply for them and receive them.”

Another option may be raising taxes on businesses, many of which are already battling to stay afloat. In fact, some states have automatic triggers that raise taxes as soon as their unemployment insurance trust funds are fully depleted.

Doing so “would be incredibly damaging to the many small businesses struggling to hang on during pandemic conditions,” National Governors Association spokesperson James Nash said. It could also create more unemployment if businesses must shed jobs.

As it stands, an updated version of the Democratic-backed Heroes Act, which passed the House earlier this month, would only extend the provisions until Jan. 31 — weeks into a new presidential term and new session of Congress.

That would still give a new Congress little wiggle room to extend the benefits before they expire. The presidential inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2021, giving a new Congress a few weeks to hammer out another deal.

“The Jan. 31 end date was a Heroes-wide policy set by the Speaker’s office essentially intended to give us a couple weeks into the next administration and the next Congress to get things extended or fixed or addressed in the future before anybody got cut off,” said a Democratic policy aide involved in the drafting process. The idea was “to set the cliff close enough that there was some chance Republicans would agree to the package but enough time that we could be ready.”