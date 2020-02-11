HE the Minister of Municipality and Environment Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie has stressed the importance of achieving a balance between the requirements of the development process in the country and addressing environmental challenges and finding radical solutions to them.

In his opening remarks at the first environmental forum held by the ministry yesterday HE al-Subaie said protection of the environment is a priority for Qatar and the Ministry of Municipality and Environment attaches great importance to preservation of land and marine environment.

He said that the measures taken to preserve the environment include enacting legislation, laws, initiatives, and community projects, and ensuring co-operation of community members, as protecting and preserving the environment is a shared responsibility of all individuals and institutions.

He pointed out that the ministry plays an organisational, supervisory and executive role in various environmental issues, and that a number of other authorities have competencies and tasks related to preserving the environment.

He said that one of the goals of holding this forum was to act as a link with the authorities concerned and the various members of society who specialise in the field of the environment.

Responding to questions by the participants, HE al-Subaie affirmed that the ministry is currently examining the procedures that guarantee the provision of various types of support to fishermen, adding that the ministry has recently developed a mechanism for monitoring the marine environment by ships to detect fishing violations, among others, in co-ordination with other authorities concerned.

On the support for livestock, the ministry’s officials affirmed that mobile veterinary clinics and private markets for farms are made available in co-operation with Qatar Development Bank.

