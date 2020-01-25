HE the Minister of Municipality and Environment Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie has stressed that protecting Qatar’s environment and keeping it clean and free from all forms of pollutants is a collective responsibility of all members of society, including citizens, residents, students, civil society, volunteers, and others.

The Minister was speaking during the cleaning campaign organised by the ministry yesterday at Zakrit Beach in the presence of several ministry officials and about 500 volunteers, in co-operation with the Doha Environmental Actions project, Al Meera Co and several schools, under the slogan “sea without plastic”.

The Minister noted that this campaign comes within the scope of the continuous initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Municipal and Environment in co-operation with its partners from institutions, volunteers and civil society.

HE Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie said that the campaign aims to raise the awareness of the importance of educating the youth and members of society about the need to preserve the nation’s environment with all its components and elements.

Also, he pointed out that the Ministry has numerous voluntary and routine programmes annually to clean Qatar’s beaches from pollution, praising the great efforts undertaken by the department concerned with public cleanliness in this regard, with the involvement of all segments of society. (QNA)

