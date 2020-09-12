The State of Qatar participated in the digital event to revive the entry into force of the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements emanating from mediation, known as the Singapore Agreement on Mediation, on the twelfth of September of this year.

In the State of Qatar’s speech on this occasion delivered by His Excellency Dr.Issa bin Saad Al-Juffali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, through visual communication technology, His Excellency congratulated, on behalf of the Government of the State of Qatar, to the Republic of Singapore on the entry into force of the agreement and the arrival of the number of signatory countries to 52 countries since the date the countries were invited to join in August 2019.

His Excellency stressed that this matter reflects the awareness and will of the international community of the importance of strengthening and activating mediation as one of the important friendly means for settling disputes, and playing an influential and vital role in the field of settling commercial disputes in particular, through the speed of reaching appropriate solutions that are acceptable to the parties and at the same time maintain relations. Futurism between them also saves a lot of time and costs.

His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi indicated that the State of Qatar was at the forefront of countries that joined and ratified the agreement in order to establish a Qatari legislative and legal system that keeps pace with the rapid developments witnessed by the international community and the movement of international trade, and in support of the international system in everything that would achieve justice This is in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 in all its dimensions.

His Excellency the Minister affirmed that resorting to mediation to resolve disputes enhances the achievement of prompt justice, reduces the burden on the judicial apparatus, and achieves successes for countries in establishing the desired justice. His Excellency expressed his hope that this event would achieve the desired goals for this purpose.

It is noteworthy that the State of Qatar was at the forefront of the signatories of the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements emanating from mediation, as part of its efforts aimed at facilitating litigation procedures and providing alternative means to resolve disputes in the fastest way, according to the latest applicable means to consolidate prompt justice.