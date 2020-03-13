QNA/ Doha

The Cabinet’s regular meeting, chaired by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani, listened to the presentation made by HE the Minister of Transport and Communications on the digital transformation and the Qatar Smart Programme (Tasmu), yesterday.

HE the Minister of Transport and Communications, Jassim Seif Ahmed al-Sulaiti, through the presentation, said that Qatar Digital Government aims to raise the level of government services provided to individuals and companies without auditors, raise the efficiency of government administrative operations of ministries without paper and increase the level of transparency and government openness to the public.

The minister added that the tracks of Qatar Digital Government 2020 strategy are vital service projects, electronic services, joint government applications, support for implementing the strategy, operating government infrastructure projects, and to launch 1,000 electronic services. He noted that the ministry is ready to launch the new Qatar Digital Government 2026 strategy (QDG 2026) this year.

He also referred to Tasmu, which deals with digital transformation to harness technology and innovation, to improve the standard of living and promote economic diversification in order to achieve the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

He added that Tasmu represents a new era in digital solutions and innovation that focuses on facilitating the lives of individuals, activating the digital economy, developing a sustainable environment with the power of technology for a smart future, and to the strategic goals of the program, namely:

1- Facilitating the movement of people through a secure transportation network that reduces damage to the environment.

2- Developing a competitive sector in the field of logistics services that support international trade and stimulates the growth of commercial traffic.

3- Achieving sustainable consumption of natural resources and ensuring food and water security.

4- Improving the health of the population and enhancing people’s access to high-quality health care at affordable prices.

5- Activating Qatar’s role as a global destination in the areas of distinctive experience for sports fans, sports training, and innovative sports equipment.

Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Issa Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi said the Council reviewed the topics on the agenda as follows:

approval of a draft Cabinet decision amending some provisions of Resolution No 43 of 2017 establishing the Standing Committee for Farms and Farmers’ Affairs.

approval of the accession of Qatar to the Treaty of Amity and Co-operation in Southeast Asia (TAC), after reviewing the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the visions of both the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in this regard.

lThe Cabinet reviewed the views of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Municipality and Environment on unifying the rental fees for industrial, commercial and logistic areas and determining the authority supervising them and took the appropriate decision.