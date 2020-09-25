QNA/Doha

Qatar organised a virtual high-profile side event on ‘Protraction of the Covid-19 Crisis: Mitigating the Impacts and Protecting Future Generations’ with the Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security group, which took place on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in partnership with Canada, Denmark, South Korea and Sierra Leone.

Speaking on the occasion, HE the Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari said Qatar attaches great importance to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the most vulnerable, including women and children.

She expressed deep concern over the impact of Covid-19 on the most vulnerable countries, including the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), noting the severe disruption caused by the pandemic to educational systems.

HE Dr al-Kuwari said, “The Covid-19 pandemic is not only a global health crisis but also a humanitarian, human development and economic crisis. Robust global co-operation is essential.” She further explained that the crisis is exacerbating preexisting education disparities by reducing opportunities for many children and youth to continue their learning.

HE the Minister noted that “as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, Covid-19 pushes us towards effective multilateral co-operation”, stressing that “only through solidarity and strengthening international co-operation can we overcome this threat to us and enable the most vulnerable to respond, recover and build back better”.

She added, “The vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in global solidarity, has been translated into Qatar’s growing support to international action on several fronts. Qatar contributed $20mn to the world vaccine alliance (Gavi), to accelerate the development and production of a vaccine for the virus. Qatar has also allocated $10mn for the World Health Organisation to support equipment, diagnostics and therapeutics for Covid-19 and the equitable distribution of vaccines to everyone who needs them worldwide, in order to save lives and leaving no one behind in time of crisis. Qatar has also provided urgent medical assistance to dozens of countries.”

HE Dr al-Kuwari also explained that based on its deep commitment to SIDS, least developed countries and landlocked developing countries, Qatar looks forward to hosting the upcoming fifth United Nations Conference on LDCs in Doha, where the LDCs Programme of Action for the next 10 years will be adopted. She reiterated Qatar’s support for the United Nations in building a future of peace and prosperity for all.

Qatar co-chairs the Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security group, and the side event addressed ministers and representatives of the countries co-chairing the group; Canada, Denmark, South Korea and Sierra Leone, as well as HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani, Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations.

During the virtual side event, a number of key themes were discussed on the impact of the Covid-19 crisis protraction on future generations, how such impact could be mitigated through joint action, the role of modern technologies and the private sector in contributing to the preparation for a second wave of Covid-19 or any other infectious diseases, and the needs and aspirations of young people in the context of Covid-19.