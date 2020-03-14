Various ministries and organisations have intensified their efforts to stop the spread of the novel corononavirus (Covid-19) in Qatar with new directives and precautionary measures.

The Ministry of Administrative Development Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) announced Friday through a tweet that it has formed a working group to educate workers for adopting preventive measures to protect them from being infected with Covid-19.

“The ministry will also go through its concerned team, hold meetings with community representatives to follow up the employment conditions on an ongoing basis to provide support and assistance to them,” the tweet explained.

The Ministry has also urged all companies and establishments to ensure the provision of healthy and safe employment and provide all necessary precautionary measures and preventive steps against transmission of the infection to the employees.

Close on the heels of closing down the cinemas, theatres, children’s play areas, gyms and wedding venues, including those in hotels, several family parks have also been closed for the time being.

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment, in one of its tweets said, “AlKhor Family Park and Dahl Al-Hamam Family Park are closed for public till further notice. Your health comes first.”

The Primary Health Care Corporation has announced on its Twitter handle, “As a precautionary measure, it was decided to close Omar Bin Al-Khattab Health Centre on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14 to test the employees and deep clean the health centre, in order to ensure the safety of all visitors.”

Moreover, all the registered patients at the health centre are advised to attend Airport or Umm Ghuwailina health centres during these days.

Meanwhile certain banks and other organisations have urged people for cashless transactions to prevent the spread of the disease.

Ooredoo through an SMS urged its customers, “ For your health and safety, we highly advise that you use your credit/debit cards to settle bills via our Self Service Machines, instead of paying by cash. You can also use our digital channels, such as the Ooredoo App and the Ooredoo website, or call 111 for other transactions.”

Qatar Islamic Bank has also urged its customers to make use of the cards or online payment instead of cash transaction.

“As part of the country’s effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection, we advise you to use your card instead of cash whenever possible and insert the card yourself inside the Point of Sales machines and apply hand sanitiser after. We encourage you to bank safely from home using our 24/7 QIB Mobile App and Internet Banking for all your financial needs. Prevention is better than cure,” said the message from the bank.