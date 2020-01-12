Rain emergency teams in municipalities across the country worked round the clock to promptly remove accumulated rainwater in order to maintain the safety and security of people living in residential areas, besides facilitation smooth traffic flow on the main roads around Qatar, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) said in a statement yesterday.

Accordingly, nearly 45mn gallons of water were removed from different areas across all the municipalities from Thursday evening until yesterday morning. These were transported in 7,809 batches with 268 tankers, while 25 pumps were used along with 629 field teams.

In addition, all related (629) reports received by the municipalities’ operations rooms were dealt with immediately.

The rain emergency teams started their field work immediately after the rain started and their work will continue until all targeted areas are cleared of rainwater accumulation, the statement added.

