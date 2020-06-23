QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) has carried out campaigns to inspect workers’ accommodations in the residential neighbourhoods.

The campaigns were implemented in co-ordination with the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Municipality and Environment to find out the extent to which occupational health and safety requirements are applied in these accommodations, in addition to assessing the number of workers housed in each accommodation, and vacating the excess persons.

The first phase of the campaigns, which was carried out from April 20 to June 21, resulted in inspection of 1,245 workers’ accommodations, most of which are affiliated to companies whose activities are in the field of cleaning, limousine, and contracting. 4,616 text messages were sent to the violating companies to warn them to rectify the violation within a week from the date of inspection.

The ministry put the violating companies that did not comply with housing requirements on the ban list, and took legal measures against them.

The second phase of the re-inspection campaigns of the violating accommodations also achieved positive results, as it found that many companies had met the required and precautionary measures by evacuating 6 workers’ accommodations.

It also found that 199 housing units affiliated to 465 companies implemented amendments based on the specifications required from each company, rectified violations and adhered to the required number in each accommodation, as well as vacated the excess persons to a suitable accommodation dedicated for them in the workers’ residential areas.

The MADLSA called on all companies to abide by the policy it has issued regarding the measures that companies must take in the workplace and accommodation to protect workers and curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Qatar.