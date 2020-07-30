QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) intensified inspection visits to abattoirs as Eid al-Adha holiday approaches, in order to assess the extent of their commitment to the relevant health requirements and instruct them to make the necessary measures.

This comes within the integrated plan of supervision over the abattoirs in co-operation with the concerned authorities.

The first stage of which included the beginning of evaluation visits to some of the abattoirs and based on the results of those visits, the MoPH issued several necessary recommendations and guidelines to avoid the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) during Eid al-Adha holiday, in order to ensure the safety of abattoir workers and the public, as a technical team has been assigned to oversee the implementation of instructions and set precautionary measures that must be implemented in abattoirs before and during Eid al-Adha holiday.

In the second stage, random testing was carried out on butchers to make sure that they are not infected with Covid-19, in addition to carrying out many awareness activities in order to educate them about preventive measures, by explaining and distributing different sizes of multilingual guide boards that contain instructions for health requirements and healthy behaviours.

On the other hand, MoPH prepared awareness messages and videos to educate the public on how to avoid Covid-19 infections while choosing the sacrifice, which have been posted on the ministry’s website and social media platforms.

In the third stage of the plan, the food safety team made sure that the abattoirs and their workers fulfilled the guidelines and requirements of food safety, with a set of procedures that included conducting laboratory tests of 129 samples drawn from meat, water, surfaces and equipment in contact with meat and workers, where the results were generally acceptable without substantial violations.

The MoPH confirmed that it is taking all efforts to ensure the health and safety of the public in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and stressed the need for all members of society to take up their roles in adhering to all the guidelines and preventive measures.