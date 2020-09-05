Today, the Ministry of Public Health announced the registration of 227 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19 /) in the last twenty-four hours, including 210 local cases recorded among community members and 17 cases among travelers returning from abroad who are subject to quarantine, in addition to To register a new death.

The Ministry of Health also recorded the recovery of 242 cases of the virus / Covid-19 / in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovering from the disease in the State of Qatar to 116,780.

The Ministry issued a statement on the developments of the (Covid-19) virus in the State of Qatar, including the following:

New infections and recoveries:

Today, 227 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus / Covid-19 / have been announced, distributed as follows:

– 210 local cases of infection registered among community members

– 17 cases of infection among travelers returning from abroad, who are mainly subject to quarantine.

– 242 people have recovered from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in the State of Qatar to 116,780.

A new death case was registered (71 years), and she had received the necessary medical care.

– All new cases have been placed in isolation and they are receiving the necessary health care according to their health status.

Current / COVID-19 Status:

– The efforts of the State of Qatar to address the Coronavirus (Covid-19), flatten the curve and limit the spread of the virus, have succeeded, with a decrease in the number of daily cases, as well as a decrease in the number of hospital admissions per week.

– The proactive and intensive examination of suspected cases of infection with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) contributed to identifying a large number of confirmed cases of the virus in the community.

– The State of Qatar is one of the countries in the world with the lowest death rate for Coronavirus (Covid-19), for several reasons, including:

– The health sector provides high-quality health care to those infected with the Coronavirus.

The youth segment constitutes the largest percentage of the population of the State of Qatar.

– Pre-examinations to identify infected cases early.

Raise the capacity of hospitals, especially the intensive care units, to ensure that all patients receive the necessary care

Working to protect the elderly and those with chronic diseases from the risk of infection with the Coronavirus.

The easing of restrictions and the decrease in the number of daily cases does not mean that the Corona pandemic has ended in the State of Qatar, as some patients with moderate and severe symptoms of Coronavirus (Covid-19) are admitted daily to hospital.

We must follow all preventive measures to avoid a new wave of the virus and increase the number of infected cases, especially with the presence of indications of this occurring in many countries of the world.

We must now, more than ever, be vigilant and take care to protect the individuals most vulnerable to complications from the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

What can you do:

While the restrictions of / Covid-19 / in the State of Qatar are gradually being lifted, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following the following preventive measures:

Avoid physical closeness with others, avoid crowded places, and also avoid closed places full of people.

Commitment to social distancing.

Wearing masks.

Regular hand washing.

It is important that we continue to protect the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

It is advised to apply the precautionary measures and preventive measures related to the Coronavirus “Covid-19” when staying at home with the elderly and people with chronic diseases, and this includes physical distancing, wearing a mask and regularly washing hands with soap and water.

– Anyone suffering from Covid-19 symptoms should call the helpline on the number 16000 or go directly to one of the specified health centers to undergo the necessary checks, which are Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Salal and Al Gharafa health centers, as the disease is detected early? It contributes to easier access to necessary treatment and a speedy recovery from disease.

– Visit the Ministry of Public Health website frequently to get the latest information.