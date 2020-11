Today, the Ministry of Public Health announced the registration of 219 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19 /) in the last twenty-four hours, including 172 local infections recorded among community members and 47 cases among travelers returning from abroad who are subject to quarantine.

The Ministry also recorded the recovery of 256 cases of the virus (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovering from the disease in the State of Qatar to 133473.

The Ministry of Public Health issued a statement on the developments of the Covid-19 virus in the State of Qatar, including the following:

New cases of infection and recovery:

Today, 219 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19 /) were announced, 172 cases from community members, and 47 cases from travelers returning from abroad.

– 256 people have recovered from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovery cases in the State of Qatar to 133473.

– All new cases have been placed in isolation, and they are receiving the necessary health care according to their health status.

The current situation of / Covid-19 /:

The efforts of the State of Qatar to address the Corona virus (Covid-19 /), flatten the curve and limit its spread, with the decrease in the number of daily cases, as well as the decrease in the number of hospital admissions per week.

The proactive and intensive examination of suspected cases of Coronavirus / Covid-19 / contributed to the identification of a large number of confirmed cases of the virus in the community.

The State of Qatar is one of the countries in the world with the lowest mortality rate for the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /), for several reasons, including:

– The health sector provides high-quality health care to those infected with the Coronavirus.

The youth segment constitutes the largest percentage of the population of the State of Qatar.

– Pre-examinations to identify infected cases early.

Increase the capacity of hospitals, especially intensive care units, to ensure that all patients receive the necessary care.

Work to protect the elderly and the chronically ill from the risk of infection with the Coronavirus.

The easing of restrictions and the decrease in the number of daily cases does not mean that the Corona pandemic has ended in the State of Qatar, as some patients with moderate and severe symptoms of Corona virus / Covid-19 / are admitted daily to the hospital.

We must follow all preventive measures to avoid a new wave of the virus and increase the number of infected cases, especially with the presence of indications of this occurring in many countries of the world.

We must now, more than ever, be vigilant and take care to protect the individuals most vulnerable to complications from the Coronavirus / Covid-19 /.

What you can do:

While the restrictions of / Covid-19 / in the State of Qatar are gradually being lifted, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following the following preventive measures:

– Avoid physical closeness with others and avoid crowded places, as well as avoid closed places Teeming with people.

Commitment to social distancing.

Wearing masks.

Regular hand washing.

It is important that we continue to protect the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

It is advised to apply the precautionary measures and preventive measures related to the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /) when staying at home with the elderly and people with chronic diseases, and this includes physical spacing, wearing a mask and regularly washing hands with soap and water.

– Anyone suffering from symptoms of / Covid-19 / must call the helpline on the number 16000 or go directly to one of the specified health centers to undergo the necessary checks, which are Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Salal or Al Gharafa health centers, as the discovery of the disease at a time Early that contributes to easier access to needed treatment and a faster recovery from illness.

– Visit the Ministry of Public Health website frequently to get the latest information.