Today, the Ministry of Public Health announced the registration of 292 newly confirmed cases of Coronavirus / Covid-19 / and the recovery of 303 cases in the last twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of people recovering from the disease in the State of Qatar to 110,627, in addition to recording two new deaths.

The Ministry issued a statement on the developments of the virus (Covid-19) in the State of Qatar, which included the following: New

cases of infection and recovery:

– 292 new confirmed cases infected with the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /).

– 303 people recovered from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in Qatar to 110,627.

– Two new deaths, aged 40 and 86, were recorded, and they had received the necessary medical care.

All new cases have been placed in isolation and they are receiving the necessary health care according to their health status.

The current situation of COVID-19:

– The efforts of the State of Qatar to address the Coronavirus (Covid-19), flatten the curve, and limit the spread of the virus have succeeded with the decrease in the number of daily cases, as well as the decrease in the number of hospital admissions per week.

– A proactive and intensive examination of suspected cases of Coronavirus / Covid-19 / contributed to identifying a large number of confirmed cases of the virus in the community.

– The State of Qatar is one of the countries in the world with the lowest mortality rate for the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /), for several reasons, including:

– The health sector provides high-quality health care to those infected with Coronavirus.

The youth segment constitutes the largest percentage of the population of the State of Qatar.

– Examinations identify infected cases early.

Increase the capacity of hospitals, especially intensive care units, to ensure that all patients receive the necessary care.

Work to protect the elderly and the chronically ill from the risk of infection with Coronavirus.

The easing of restrictions and the decrease in the number of daily cases does not mean that the Corona pandemic has ended in the State of Qatar, as some patients with moderate and severe symptoms of Coronavirus / Covid-19 / are admitted daily to the hospital.

We must follow all preventive measures to avoid a new wave of the virus and increase the number of infected cases, especially with the presence of indications of this occurring in many countries of the world.

More than ever, we need to be vigilant and take care to protect the people most vulnerable to complications from the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

What can you do:

– While the restrictions of Covid-19 in Qatar are gradually being lifted, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following the following preventive measures:

1- Avoid physical closeness with others and avoid crowded places, as well as avoiding closed places full of people

2- Commitment to social distancing.

3- Wearing masks.

4- Regular hand washing.

It is important that we continue to protect the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

It is advised to apply precautionary measures and preventive measures for the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /) when staying at home with the elderly and people with chronic diseases, including physical spacing, wearing a mask, and regularly washing hands with soap and water.

– Anyone suffering from Covid-19 symptoms should call the helpline at 16000 or go directly to one of the specified health centers to undergo the necessary checks, which are Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Salal and Al Gharafa Health Centers, as early detection of the disease contributes to ease Get the necessary treatment and recover from the disease.

– Visit the Ministry of Public Health website frequently to get the latest information.