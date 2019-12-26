QNA/Doha

The Police Training Institute organised yesterday a forum for liaison officers and training officials in various departments of the Ministry of Interior, with the aim of discussing and presenting the latest training developments in the ministry.

The forum was attended by Head of the Institute’s Scientific Board Colonel Mohamed Saad Aman, a number of department heads and members of the training and administrative staff of the institute.

Director of the Police Training Institute Major Ali Saud al-Hanzab said that the forum, which is held in light of the preparations for the start of the 2020 training season, and after a year full of training accomplishments, stems from the Institute’s keenness on continuous and effective communication with all departments and involving them in discussing ways to develop the training process in the ministry.

He pointed out that the forum reviews the training and qualification list in light of the decisions issued regarding the organisation of training and qualification in the institute, and clarifying the features and developments of the training plan at the workplace and the system of compulsory courses and the regulations for the hiring certified trainers to deliver training courses.

For his part, Head of assessment and trainees affairs at the Police Training Institute Captain Abdullah Jumaa al-Kubaisi made a presentation on the training plan for 2020. The plan features training projects directed to the requirements of the 2022 World Cup, focusing on courses aimed at raising the level of security performance, implementing foundation and qualifying courses (associated with promotions), abolishing training at the workplace except for cases of necessity and in accordance with the directives, and suspending the training tracks except for the qualifying courses.

Meanwhile, the General Administration of Civil Defence organised an educational course for workers in the field of fire protection, under the title “Firefighting Principles”, with the aim of raising their efficiency in using firefighting methods and tools, being the first respondents in the event of a fire in the facility.

A number of administrators and fire wardens participated in the course, which was held in City Center Doha, in addition to a number of private securitymen, who received a special training focusing on evacuation plans and how to evacuate the site’s visitors as quickly as possible without a stampede or injury.

First Lieutenant Abdulhadi Ali al-Marri, of the Preventive Information and Education Department of the General Administration of Civil Defence, said that the course gives the trainees the principles of fire extinguishing and how to use manual fire extinguishers, types of extinguishers, and dealing with warning and extinguishing systems in the commercial centre.