The volume of real estate circulation in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the month of September of this year amounted to 3 billion and 160 million 934 thousand and 82 riyals.

The data of the analytical real estate bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice showed that there were (696) real estate deals during the month. The real estate index recorded an increase of 40% compared to last August.

The municipalities of Doha, Al-Rayyan and Al-Daayen led the most active transactions in terms of financial value, followed by the municipalities of Umm Salal, Al-Wakra, Al-Shamal, Al-Khor, Al-Thakhira and Al-Shehaniya.

The financial value of the transactions of the Doha municipality amounted to 669 million and 487 thousand and 214 riyals, while the money value of the transactions of Al-Rayyan municipality amounted to one billion and 72 million and 308 thousand and 241 riyals, and the financial value of the transactions of the Al-Daayen municipality amounted to 512 million and 236 thousand and 864 riyals, and the value reached The financial transactions of Umm Salal 146 million and 83 thousand and 947 riyals, while the municipality of Al Wakra recorded transactions worth 134 million and 604 thousand and 791 riyals, and the northern municipality recorded transactions worth 90 million and 747 thousand and 558 riyals, followed by the municipality of Al-Khor and Al-Thakhira with deals of 69 million And 924 thousand and 822 riyals, and finally the Sheehaniya municipality recorded transactions worth one million and 650 thousand riyals.

In terms of the traded areas index, the indicators show that the municipalities of Al-Rayyan, Doha, and Al-Daayen recorded the most active municipalities for real estate areas traded during the month of September, by 28 percent for Al-Rayyan municipality, followed by Doha Municipality by 22 percent, Da`ayen by 21 percent, and then North Municipality by 10%, while the municipalities of Umm Salal and Al Wakra recorded traded areas by 7% each, and Al Khor and Al Thakhira recorded a circulation of 5%.

The real estate trading data during the month of September for this year shows that the real estate sector continues its steady growth in various investment and commercial fields, thus continuing the strong and active trading movement witnessed by the sector during the recent period.