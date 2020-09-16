The volume of real estate circulation in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from 6 to 10 September this year reached 617 million, 175 thousand and 935 Qatari riyals.

The weekly bulletin issued by the administration stated that the list of real estate traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings and multi-use buildings.

Sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Al Wakra, Al Shamal, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Thakhira.

The volume of real estate circulation reached during the period from August 30 to September 3, this year 410 million and 354 thousand and 829 Qatari riyals.