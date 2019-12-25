The Ministry of Public Health warned Wednesday residents and citizens of Qatar against purchasing any pharmaceutical products related to fat-burning online or from social media outlets, saying they represent a severe threat to health and a violation of the state’s laws.

The ministry said in a statement Wednesday that it is working with all state institutions on tracking those who market these products online and will take the appropriate legal measures against them.

The ministry called on citizens and residents to ensure that the products they purchase online are registered and approved by Qatar.

The ministry stressed its commitment to the health of citizens and residents, and that it will take all the necessary measures to prevent the trading of banned products