The Ministry of Interior today warned the public against spreading, circulating and publishing rumors.

In a series of tweets, the MoI said circulating rumors was a serious offense and those who involved in that will be made legally accountable.

The authorities will summon those who publish and circulate rumors and all legal measures will be taken against them, the Ministry said.

MoI further advised the public to be keen to get information from original sources only and to stay away propagating unverified and anonymous stories.