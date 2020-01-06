The Ministry of Municipality and Environmental (MME), represented by Al-Rayyan Municipality, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Boecker

Public Safety Company to provide free courses for

about 1,000 workers of food establishments.

To be held under the slogan ‘Safe Food Always’, the courses aim at developing the control system by spreading health awareness and knowledge of food safety principles.

The MoU was signed by Nawaf bin Nasser al Shafi, director of Public Affairs Department of Al Rayyan Municipality on behalf of Rashid bin Saeed al Nuaimi, director of Al Rayyan Municipality, and Carla Ghaleb, general manager of Boecker Public Safety Company.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by a number of department managers and heads of departments and employees of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment and representatives of Boecker Public Safety.

The initiative aims to introduce and train workers in various food establishments on how to implement food safety standards in the facilities.

The courses will run from January until the end of this year with the possibility of extending them for additional periods according to the agreement between the two parties.

Majid Burhan al Zaidan, head of the Health Control Department of Al-Rayyan Municipality, stressed that through this initiative, the ministry aims to keep pace with global and sporting events that will be held in the country in the coming years, especially the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He said, “Training and development is the basis for accessing safe food. The development of the control system begins with the spread of health awareness and knowledge of food safety principles. Therefore, the Rayyan municipality, in cooperation with Boecker Public Safety Company, will provide free courses for food workers. The courses are titled ‘Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points System’ and ‘Food Safety Principles from the point of view of the relevant laws and legislations’.

The courses will be offered in both Arabic and English languages for more than 40 workers per month.

During the training, the Health Control Department in Al Rayyan Municipality will highlight the importance of adhering to the principles of food safety through the application of laws, legislations and related standard specifications.

The department will also familiarise food workers with the relevant laws and legislations.

Boecker will prepare the scientific article on the principles of ‘HACCP’ – hazard analysis and critical control points – in food establishments, especially in restaurants and cafeteria shops.

